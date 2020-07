Amenities

Westpark most central location in Irvine, resort style community, one Master bedroom with walk in closet, dual sinks, and one full bathroom with direct access to your private one car garage. Travertine floor through out the unit. Extra storage closet near kitchen area, with light inside. Open floor plan, Granite counter kitchen, opens up to dining and living room area. must see. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included.