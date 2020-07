Amenities

gym pool coffee bar basketball court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse coffee bar gym pool tennis court

This is a highly desirable neighborhood in Woodbury east Irvine. Prime location with easy access, walking distance to Woodbury shopping center, grocery stores, banks, coffee shops, restaurants, home depot, CVS and Trader Joe’s. Also the highly rated Irvine Unified school district. Community includes club house, fitness center, tennis court, large swimming pool and basketball court. This resort like house won’t last, you definitely don’t want to miss this opportunity.