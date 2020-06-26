All apartments in Irvine
32 Wetstone
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:09 AM

32 Wetstone

32 Wetstone · No Longer Available
Location

32 Wetstone, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
GORGEOUS DREAM RENTAL... TOTALLY remodeled in luxury finisheds.. Gourmet eat in kitchen w/granite counters & loads of cabinets & pantry. All appliances are GE profile, including gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. Formal spacious living room w/custom fireplace & cathedral ceilings, open to
dining room.. Downstairs private office/den. 2 master suites upstairs w/refurbished bathrooms. Fabulous downstairs remodeled powder room w/custom mirror & pedestal sink. Upgrades throughout includes beautiful travertine floors all downstairs. All dual pane vinyl windows & sliding doors. All replaced
interior doors & light fixtures..Plastered ceilings, crown molding, 5 inch baseboards. Custom designer wrought iron stair railings. Unique light fixtures,
A/C, gated entry & generous private rear patio ideal for entertaining & BBQ's. 2 car attached garage with direct entry. Prime cul-de-sac street location.
Just steps to lake, lagoon, parks, pools/spas & award winning blue ribbon schools. Great shopping, movies, restaurants & freeway close. This is
truly California living at its finest. Living in desirable Woodbridge with its wonderful facilities is like resort living...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Wetstone have any available units?
32 Wetstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Wetstone have?
Some of 32 Wetstone's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Wetstone currently offering any rent specials?
32 Wetstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Wetstone pet-friendly?
No, 32 Wetstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Wetstone offer parking?
Yes, 32 Wetstone offers parking.
Does 32 Wetstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Wetstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Wetstone have a pool?
Yes, 32 Wetstone has a pool.
Does 32 Wetstone have accessible units?
No, 32 Wetstone does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Wetstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Wetstone has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Wetstone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Wetstone has units with air conditioning.
