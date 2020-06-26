32 Wetstone

Amenities

GORGEOUS DREAM RENTAL... TOTALLY remodeled in luxury finisheds.. Gourmet eat in kitchen w/granite counters & loads of cabinets & pantry. All appliances are GE profile, including gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. Formal spacious living room w/custom fireplace & cathedral ceilings, open to

dining room.. Downstairs private office/den. 2 master suites upstairs w/refurbished bathrooms. Fabulous downstairs remodeled powder room w/custom mirror & pedestal sink. Upgrades throughout includes beautiful travertine floors all downstairs. All dual pane vinyl windows & sliding doors. All replaced

interior doors & light fixtures..Plastered ceilings, crown molding, 5 inch baseboards. Custom designer wrought iron stair railings. Unique light fixtures,

A/C, gated entry & generous private rear patio ideal for entertaining & BBQ's. 2 car attached garage with direct entry. Prime cul-de-sac street location.

Just steps to lake, lagoon, parks, pools/spas & award winning blue ribbon schools. Great shopping, movies, restaurants & freeway close. This is

truly California living at its finest. Living in desirable Woodbridge with its wonderful facilities is like resort living...