Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
32 Valley
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

32 Valley

32 Valley Vw · No Longer Available
Location

32 Valley Vw, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This two story Townhome located at Turtle Rock Community quiet location approx.2500 sf using space. there are big bonus room down and 3 bedrooms 2 full baths on upper level, END unit, only one wall attached with high ceiling designed very bright & spacious. it has formal living room & formal dining room the living room has City Light view at night. the family room open to kitchen. the kitchen has remodeled granite countertop newer white cabinetry, recessed LED lighting. big balcony off family room. two bathroom has been remodeled granite countertop new lighting. the master bedroom have two closet & walking closet installed organizer. brand new LED lights at most area and brand new paint throughout house and brand new laminate flooring throughout house. the back yard off the master bedroom super quiet & clean with fountain. Walking distance to well-known Uni High, and community pool, tennis court, hiking trail...much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Valley have any available units?
32 Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Valley have?
Some of 32 Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Valley currently offering any rent specials?
32 Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Valley pet-friendly?
No, 32 Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Valley offer parking?
Yes, 32 Valley offers parking.
Does 32 Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Valley have a pool?
Yes, 32 Valley has a pool.
Does 32 Valley have accessible units?
No, 32 Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
