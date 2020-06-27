Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This two story Townhome located at Turtle Rock Community quiet location approx.2500 sf using space. there are big bonus room down and 3 bedrooms 2 full baths on upper level, END unit, only one wall attached with high ceiling designed very bright & spacious. it has formal living room & formal dining room the living room has City Light view at night. the family room open to kitchen. the kitchen has remodeled granite countertop newer white cabinetry, recessed LED lighting. big balcony off family room. two bathroom has been remodeled granite countertop new lighting. the master bedroom have two closet & walking closet installed organizer. brand new LED lights at most area and brand new paint throughout house and brand new laminate flooring throughout house. the back yard off the master bedroom super quiet & clean with fountain. Walking distance to well-known Uni High, and community pool, tennis court, hiking trail...much more.