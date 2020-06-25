32 Stanford Court

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 3 full Bath 1,354 sqft Princeton townhome in the prestigious University Town Center within walking distance to UCI. Close to nationally ranked University High School and award-wining Turtle Rock Elementary School. First floor family room, living room, kitchen, and private backyard, attached one-car garage and 1 carport, and 1 overnight parking permit. One bedroom and one full bath in the first floor. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the second floor. All bathrooms and kitchen have been recently upgraded. Kitchen features refinished cabinets and granite countertop. First floor tiles, second floor carpets, recessed lights throughout. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included. Community amenities include pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ areas, and parks. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of an urban lifestyle with nearby entertainment, restaurants, theater, gym, shopping, and more.