All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 32 Stanford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
32 Stanford Court
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:56 PM

32 Stanford Court

32 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

32 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bed 3 full Bath 1,354 sqft Princeton townhome in the prestigious University Town Center within walking distance to UCI. Close to nationally ranked University High School and award-wining Turtle Rock Elementary School. First floor family room, living room, kitchen, and private backyard, attached one-car garage and 1 carport, and 1 overnight parking permit. One bedroom and one full bath in the first floor. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the second floor. All bathrooms and kitchen have been recently upgraded. Kitchen features refinished cabinets and granite countertop. First floor tiles, second floor carpets, recessed lights throughout. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included. Community amenities include pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ areas, and parks. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of an urban lifestyle with nearby entertainment, restaurants, theater, gym, shopping, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Stanford Court have any available units?
32 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Stanford Court have?
Some of 32 Stanford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
32 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 32 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 32 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 32 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Stanford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 32 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 32 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 32 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology