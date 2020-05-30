32 Rose Trellis

Amenities

garage pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Welcome to beautiful Turtle Ridge Summit in Irvine CA. This 2 bedroom plus casita, plus bonus room home featured with retreat area within the master bedroom, it's own Casita, drive way, private backyard, extra loft area by the master bedroom. 24 Hour guard gated community, club house, swimming pool and walking trail inside of the community. Award winning school district, beautiful golf courses around, shopping centers nearby, short drive to beaches, and famous University of California Irvine are all nearby. Convenient 73 toll road and easy access to 405 fwy. Enjoy your luxurious, peaceful new home at Turtle Ridge!