32 Rose Trellis
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

32 Rose Trellis

32 Rose Trellis · No Longer Available
Location

32 Rose Trellis, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to beautiful Turtle Ridge Summit in Irvine CA. This 2 bedroom plus casita, plus bonus room home featured with retreat area within the master bedroom, it's own Casita, drive way, private backyard, extra loft area by the master bedroom. 24 Hour guard gated community, club house, swimming pool and walking trail inside of the community. Award winning school district, beautiful golf courses around, shopping centers nearby, short drive to beaches, and famous University of California Irvine are all nearby. Convenient 73 toll road and easy access to 405 fwy. Enjoy your luxurious, peaceful new home at Turtle Ridge!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

