Looking for a home within walking distance to UCI and University high school? This is Upgraded bright & spacious condo in the highly desirable Cambridge Court across from UCI. It features 2 master suites each with their own private full bathrooms and Additional bonus room or office downstairs next to living room. Laminated wood floor, fresh new paint and plantation shutters throughout, tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded vinyl windows and recessed lights throughout downstairs. The gourmet kitchen has newer Granite countertop and it is overlooking dining room. Private patio is great for entertaining or just for kids to play around. 2 car attached garage, additional guests parking and a lot of street parking spaces available around this house. HOA amenity includes swimming pool, tennis court and play ground. Close to Award winning schools, University Town Center Shopping mall, many Restaurants and Mason Park. *Lease includes refrigerator, washer & dryer.