All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 32 Oxford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
32 Oxford
Last updated May 4 2020 at 2:19 AM

32 Oxford

32 Oxford · (949) 466-8956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

32 Oxford, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Looking for a home within walking distance to UCI and University high school? This is Upgraded bright & spacious condo in the highly desirable Cambridge Court across from UCI. It features 2 master suites each with their own private full bathrooms and Additional bonus room or office downstairs next to living room. Laminated wood floor, fresh new paint and plantation shutters throughout, tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded vinyl windows and recessed lights throughout downstairs. The gourmet kitchen has newer Granite countertop and it is overlooking dining room. Private patio is great for entertaining or just for kids to play around. 2 car attached garage, additional guests parking and a lot of street parking spaces available around this house. HOA amenity includes swimming pool, tennis court and play ground. Close to Award winning schools, University Town Center Shopping mall, many Restaurants and Mason Park. *Lease includes refrigerator, washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Oxford have any available units?
32 Oxford has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Oxford have?
Some of 32 Oxford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
32 Oxford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Oxford pet-friendly?
No, 32 Oxford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Oxford offer parking?
Yes, 32 Oxford does offer parking.
Does 32 Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Oxford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Oxford have a pool?
Yes, 32 Oxford has a pool.
Does 32 Oxford have accessible units?
No, 32 Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Oxford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Oxford has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Oxford have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Oxford does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32 Oxford?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity