32 Briarglen

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

The house of the must haves... The home that checks all the boxes... Single story... Light and bright... Fabulous floor plan: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms... Voluminous ceiling height, walk-in master closet, designer flooring throughout... Move in ready... Pristinely updated (so completely 2019 'feel'). Close proximity to every and anything... Yet be surrounded by your own oversized corner lot, bountiful with privacy... Situated in the covetous neighborhood of Woodbridge, a community that thrives in phenomenal...(phenomenal schools, phenomenal activities, phenomenal shopping centers, phenomenal arts and entertainment... get the picture). Now the icing on the proverbial cake... Live real life as if you were on vacation... 2 Sparkling lakes, parks amenities galore... Like living in an all-inclusive getaway...