Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:23 AM

32 Briarglen

32 Briarglen · No Longer Available
Location

32 Briarglen, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
The house of the must haves... The home that checks all the boxes... Single story... Light and bright... Fabulous floor plan: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms... Voluminous ceiling height, walk-in master closet, designer flooring throughout... Move in ready... Pristinely updated (so completely 2019 'feel'). Close proximity to every and anything... Yet be surrounded by your own oversized corner lot, bountiful with privacy... Situated in the covetous neighborhood of Woodbridge, a community that thrives in phenomenal...(phenomenal schools, phenomenal activities, phenomenal shopping centers, phenomenal arts and entertainment... get the picture). Now the icing on the proverbial cake... Live real life as if you were on vacation... 2 Sparkling lakes, parks amenities galore... Like living in an all-inclusive getaway...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Briarglen have any available units?
32 Briarglen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Briarglen have?
Some of 32 Briarglen's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Briarglen currently offering any rent specials?
32 Briarglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Briarglen pet-friendly?
No, 32 Briarglen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Briarglen offer parking?
Yes, 32 Briarglen offers parking.
Does 32 Briarglen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Briarglen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Briarglen have a pool?
Yes, 32 Briarglen has a pool.
Does 32 Briarglen have accessible units?
No, 32 Briarglen does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Briarglen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Briarglen has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Briarglen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Briarglen has units with air conditioning.
