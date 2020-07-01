315 Silk Tree Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pool air conditioning playground hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Great Condo in Irvine's Columbus Grove - Great Location! 3 bedrooms and 3 baths condo. One bedroom on the main floor , Entry floor has tile. Tile in Living Area and kitchen.Inside laundry room . Custom paint and sitting area in master bedroom. Community area has nice park with playground area, pool, spa and barbecue grills.Great for family with kids, Nearby biking trails and hiking trail to Peters Canyon, District shopping is close by. Must See. Please go to www.hcmpm.com to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5637246)