All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 315 Silk Tree Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
315 Silk Tree Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

315 Silk Tree Street

315 Silk Tree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

315 Silk Tree, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
air conditioning
playground
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Great Condo in Irvine's Columbus Grove - Great Location! 3 bedrooms and 3 baths condo. One bedroom on the main floor , Entry floor has tile. Tile in Living Area and kitchen.Inside laundry room . Custom paint and sitting area in master bedroom. Community area has nice park with playground area, pool, spa and barbecue grills.Great for family with kids, Nearby biking trails and hiking trail to Peters Canyon, District shopping is close by. Must See. Please go to www.hcmpm.com to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5637246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Silk Tree Street have any available units?
315 Silk Tree Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 315 Silk Tree Street have?
Some of 315 Silk Tree Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Silk Tree Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 Silk Tree Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Silk Tree Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 Silk Tree Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 315 Silk Tree Street offer parking?
No, 315 Silk Tree Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 Silk Tree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Silk Tree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Silk Tree Street have a pool?
Yes, 315 Silk Tree Street has a pool.
Does 315 Silk Tree Street have accessible units?
No, 315 Silk Tree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Silk Tree Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Silk Tree Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Silk Tree Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Silk Tree Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology