All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 312 Berkshire.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
312 Berkshire
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

312 Berkshire

312 Berkshire · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

312 Berkshire, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Could be leased furnished or unfurnished. Premium Corner lot, beautiful Detached Home in Prestigious Stonegate Community! This absolutely beautiful home is the most popular floor plan with 4 Bedroom & 4 Bath, plus a Loft Upstairs that can be used as a computer study area. Every room has its own full Bathroom, and one Bedroom and Bath are conveniently located Downstairs. The Master Bedroom Suite features a Large Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks and Separate Bath Tub/Shower. The Gourmet Kitchen has Spacious Granite Counter Tops , Large Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Cabinets, and Walk-In Pantry. Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring in every Bedroom. Upgraded Plantation Shutters throughout. Upstairs Laundry Room with Cabinets and Window. 2 car attached direct access Garage with Granite style finish flooring and Tankless Water Heater. Private and relaxing Backyard has California Room and beautiful plants. Awards-Winning Irvine School District. Jeffrey Open Space Walking/Bike Trail nearby. Low Association fee $110/mo. includes 4 Pools (one Junior Olympic sized), 4 Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Soccer Field, 7 Parks, Playgrounds, and Picnic Facilities with BBQs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Berkshire have any available units?
312 Berkshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 312 Berkshire have?
Some of 312 Berkshire's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Berkshire currently offering any rent specials?
312 Berkshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Berkshire pet-friendly?
No, 312 Berkshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 312 Berkshire offer parking?
Yes, 312 Berkshire offers parking.
Does 312 Berkshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Berkshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Berkshire have a pool?
Yes, 312 Berkshire has a pool.
Does 312 Berkshire have accessible units?
No, 312 Berkshire does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Berkshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Berkshire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Berkshire have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Berkshire does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology