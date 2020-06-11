312 Berkshire

Amenities

Could be leased furnished or unfurnished. Premium Corner lot, beautiful Detached Home in Prestigious Stonegate Community! This absolutely beautiful home is the most popular floor plan with 4 Bedroom & 4 Bath, plus a Loft Upstairs that can be used as a computer study area. Every room has its own full Bathroom, and one Bedroom and Bath are conveniently located Downstairs. The Master Bedroom Suite features a Large Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks and Separate Bath Tub/Shower. The Gourmet Kitchen has Spacious Granite Counter Tops , Large Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Cabinets, and Walk-In Pantry. Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring in every Bedroom. Upgraded Plantation Shutters throughout. Upstairs Laundry Room with Cabinets and Window. 2 car attached direct access Garage with Granite style finish flooring and Tankless Water Heater. Private and relaxing Backyard has California Room and beautiful plants. Awards-Winning Irvine School District. Jeffrey Open Space Walking/Bike Trail nearby. Low Association fee $110/mo. includes 4 Pools (one Junior Olympic sized), 4 Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Soccer Field, 7 Parks, Playgrounds, and Picnic Facilities with BBQs.