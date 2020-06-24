Rent Calculator
All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 31 Sonata Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
31 Sonata Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
31 Sonata Street
31 Sonata
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
31 Sonata, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet Interior tract location with Great Curb appeal in desirable Oak Creek featuring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 31 Sonata Street have any available units?
31 Sonata Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 31 Sonata Street have?
Some of 31 Sonata Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 31 Sonata Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 Sonata Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Sonata Street pet-friendly?
No, 31 Sonata Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 31 Sonata Street offer parking?
Yes, 31 Sonata Street offers parking.
Does 31 Sonata Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Sonata Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Sonata Street have a pool?
No, 31 Sonata Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 Sonata Street have accessible units?
No, 31 Sonata Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Sonata Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Sonata Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Sonata Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Sonata Street does not have units with air conditioning.
