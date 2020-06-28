31 Shooting Star

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Location is everything, this home is located centrally, with walking distance to the beautiful lake, Wildwood Park, top rated Eastshore Elementary School and Lakeside Middle School, biking distance to Irvine Valley College, Woodbridge plaza and Woodbridge High School, etc. And community amenities are right behind it with beautiful view of the pool, large lawn and play area. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, newly upgraded high quality engineering wood floor, elegant granite counter top, cabinets and new stainless refrigerator in the kitchen. All bathrooms are totally newly upgraded with title, granite and toilets & tubs.