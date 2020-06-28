All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 31 Shooting Star.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
31 Shooting Star
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

31 Shooting Star

31 Shooting Star · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

31 Shooting Star, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location is everything, this home is located centrally, with walking distance to the beautiful lake, Wildwood Park, top rated Eastshore Elementary School and Lakeside Middle School, biking distance to Irvine Valley College, Woodbridge plaza and Woodbridge High School, etc. And community amenities are right behind it with beautiful view of the pool, large lawn and play area. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, newly upgraded high quality engineering wood floor, elegant granite counter top, cabinets and new stainless refrigerator in the kitchen. All bathrooms are totally newly upgraded with title, granite and toilets & tubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Shooting Star have any available units?
31 Shooting Star doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Shooting Star have?
Some of 31 Shooting Star's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Shooting Star currently offering any rent specials?
31 Shooting Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Shooting Star pet-friendly?
No, 31 Shooting Star is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Shooting Star offer parking?
Yes, 31 Shooting Star offers parking.
Does 31 Shooting Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Shooting Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Shooting Star have a pool?
Yes, 31 Shooting Star has a pool.
Does 31 Shooting Star have accessible units?
No, 31 Shooting Star does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Shooting Star have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Shooting Star has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Shooting Star have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Shooting Star does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology