31 Firwood

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

The ABSOLUTE LOWEST PRICED 2 BEDROOM CONDO FOR RENT IN WOODBRIDGE!!!! WE ARE PRICED TO RENT THIS WEEK!!!! Wonderful just remodeled 2nd floor 2-bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Woodbridge...We just painted everything, scraped and textured the ceiling!!!! No popcorn in this home!!! We installed new floors in the entire unit...this is everything you want in a Woodbridge condo...Close to everything, the lake, the lagoon, tennis, shopping and more...Want indoor amenities...We have added laundry...Yes we added a washer and dryer in the unit and its included in the rent. Got kiddies in school? This home is adjacent to Eastshore Elementary!!! Need spacious bedrooms...This unit has it!!! Need to move this week? We can accommodate!!!