31 Eastmont

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

SUPERB LOCATION in North Woodbridge Lake Community. End Unit providing more light and sides to greenbelt & lovely trees. This two story offers a spacious living room with fireplace, recessed lighting and crown molding. NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW. Some other features are: 1/2 bathroom down, dining room has sliding door that leads out to the enclosed patio with access to carports. Large kitchen offers a gas stove/oven, and dishwasher. Features an inside laundry room with washer and gas dryer hookups. Spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors. Downstairs flooring is laminate and carpet on stairs and in both bedrooms. Great location and close to award winning schools, swimming pool and other great amenities that Woodbridge offers.