Irvine, CA
31 Eastmont
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

31 Eastmont

31 Eastmont · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

31 Eastmont, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
SUPERB LOCATION in North Woodbridge Lake Community. End Unit providing more light and sides to greenbelt & lovely trees. This two story offers a spacious living room with fireplace, recessed lighting and crown molding. NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW. Some other features are: 1/2 bathroom down, dining room has sliding door that leads out to the enclosed patio with access to carports. Large kitchen offers a gas stove/oven, and dishwasher. Features an inside laundry room with washer and gas dryer hookups. Spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors. Downstairs flooring is laminate and carpet on stairs and in both bedrooms. Great location and close to award winning schools, swimming pool and other great amenities that Woodbridge offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Eastmont have any available units?
31 Eastmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Eastmont have?
Some of 31 Eastmont's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Eastmont currently offering any rent specials?
31 Eastmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Eastmont pet-friendly?
No, 31 Eastmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Eastmont offer parking?
Yes, 31 Eastmont offers parking.
Does 31 Eastmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Eastmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Eastmont have a pool?
Yes, 31 Eastmont has a pool.
Does 31 Eastmont have accessible units?
No, 31 Eastmont does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Eastmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Eastmont has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Eastmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Eastmont does not have units with air conditioning.
