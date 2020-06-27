31 Belcanto

Amenities

FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and FULL BATH. Total 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Main Master Suite on the second floor. Wood flooring through out the house, Kitchen Granite Counter top; Travertine flooring on all bathrooms. NO CARPET. High Ceiling. Large backyard and side yard. Nice and private entry to the house. Fireplace in the Family room. Many windows. Bright and pleasant floor plan. Fruit Trees in the backyard. Gazebo in the backyard. Close to shopping centers, movie theater, Association pools, tennis courts, park and playground, and FWYs I-405 and I-5. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER are included in the rent. Irvine Unified School District. Available as of September 17, 2019.