Irvine, CA
31 Belcanto
Last updated August 16 2019

31 Belcanto

31 Belcanto · No Longer Available
Location

31 Belcanto, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and FULL BATH. Total 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Main Master Suite on the second floor. Wood flooring through out the house, Kitchen Granite Counter top; Travertine flooring on all bathrooms. NO CARPET. High Ceiling. Large backyard and side yard. Nice and private entry to the house. Fireplace in the Family room. Many windows. Bright and pleasant floor plan. Fruit Trees in the backyard. Gazebo in the backyard. Close to shopping centers, movie theater, Association pools, tennis courts, park and playground, and FWYs I-405 and I-5. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER are included in the rent. Irvine Unified School District. Available as of September 17, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Belcanto have any available units?
31 Belcanto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Belcanto have?
Some of 31 Belcanto's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Belcanto currently offering any rent specials?
31 Belcanto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Belcanto pet-friendly?
No, 31 Belcanto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Belcanto offer parking?
No, 31 Belcanto does not offer parking.
Does 31 Belcanto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Belcanto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Belcanto have a pool?
Yes, 31 Belcanto has a pool.
Does 31 Belcanto have accessible units?
No, 31 Belcanto does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Belcanto have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Belcanto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Belcanto have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Belcanto does not have units with air conditioning.
