309 Tropea Aisle

Great corner lot location. Very bright with high ceiling. Complete upgrade: Bamboo flooring through out the unit; granite tile flooring in all bathrooms and shower walls; granite counter tops in the kitchen and all bathrooms, new white cabinetries, Gas Cooktop. Fireplace in the family room. Across from green belt and park. Nearby TARGET Shopping center, movie theater, shopping centers, I-405 and I-5, Irvine Spectrum, Jon Wayne Airport and South Coast Plaza. Two car Garage. Association pool. Irvine Unified School District. Laundry Room in the unit. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are all included in the rent.