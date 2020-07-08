All apartments in Irvine
309 Tropea Aisle

309 Tropea Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

309 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Great corner lot location. Very bright with high ceiling. Complete upgrade: Bamboo flooring through out the unit; granite tile flooring in all bathrooms and shower walls; granite counter tops in the kitchen and all bathrooms, new white cabinetries, Gas Cooktop. Fireplace in the family room. Across from green belt and park. Nearby TARGET Shopping center, movie theater, shopping centers, I-405 and I-5, Irvine Spectrum, Jon Wayne Airport and South Coast Plaza. Two car Garage. Association pool. Irvine Unified School District. Laundry Room in the unit. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are all included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Tropea Aisle have any available units?
309 Tropea Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 309 Tropea Aisle have?
Some of 309 Tropea Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Tropea Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
309 Tropea Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Tropea Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 309 Tropea Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 309 Tropea Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 309 Tropea Aisle offers parking.
Does 309 Tropea Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Tropea Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Tropea Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 309 Tropea Aisle has a pool.
Does 309 Tropea Aisle have accessible units?
No, 309 Tropea Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Tropea Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Tropea Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Tropea Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Tropea Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

