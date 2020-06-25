All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 305 Birch Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
305 Birch Grove
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:05 PM

305 Birch Grove

305 Birch Grv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

305 Birch Grv, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extremely gorgeous 1 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom home located in Oak Creek gated community. Wood flooring covers most of using areas including stairs & tiles in both bathrooms . Beautiful upgraded kitchen open to living room is great for entertaining. A good size of balcony next to living room offers an extra enjoyment. Master bedroom features large master bathroom area with dual sink & a walk-in closet. South facing makes the unit filled with generous natural lighting. Laundry is in the 2 car tandem garage. Within short walking distance to shopping, dining, and association amenities. Easy access to freeways. Top rated Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Birch Grove have any available units?
305 Birch Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 305 Birch Grove have?
Some of 305 Birch Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Birch Grove currently offering any rent specials?
305 Birch Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Birch Grove pet-friendly?
No, 305 Birch Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 305 Birch Grove offer parking?
Yes, 305 Birch Grove offers parking.
Does 305 Birch Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Birch Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Birch Grove have a pool?
No, 305 Birch Grove does not have a pool.
Does 305 Birch Grove have accessible units?
No, 305 Birch Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Birch Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Birch Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Birch Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Birch Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology