3000 Ladrillo Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful upper level condo located to close proximity all business hubs. The living room features built-in gas log fireplace, laminate wood floors and plantation window shutters. The kitchen has a gas range/self-cleaning oven, granite countertops, Bosch dishwasher and includes the refrigerator. Spacious master suite has ceiling fan/light with remote, walk-in closet w/organizers, plantation shutters and laminate wood flooring. Second bedroom has ceiling fan/light with remote, closet, plantation window shutters and laminate flooring. This condo also features the convenience of an inside laundry room with storage. The detached one car garage contains shelving for additional storage space. HOA amenities include resort-like pools w/spa and cabanas. The grounds are surrounded by parks, walking trails, tennis courts, tot lots, picnic areas & BBQ's. The Crossroads shops, dining, banks & LA Fitness are walking distance just across Barranca Pwy. Bike paths leads throughout Irvine to Newport Back Bay & Peters Canyon. Convenient to freeways, John Wayne airport, train stations and UCI. Excellent Irvine schools & Safe City Awards. No pets/no-smoking.