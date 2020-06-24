All apartments in Irvine
3000 Ladrillo Aisle

3000 Ladrillo Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Ladrillo Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful upper level condo located to close proximity all business hubs. The living room features built-in gas log fireplace, laminate wood floors and plantation window shutters. The kitchen has a gas range/self-cleaning oven, granite countertops, Bosch dishwasher and includes the refrigerator. Spacious master suite has ceiling fan/light with remote, walk-in closet w/organizers, plantation shutters and laminate wood flooring. Second bedroom has ceiling fan/light with remote, closet, plantation window shutters and laminate flooring. This condo also features the convenience of an inside laundry room with storage. The detached one car garage contains shelving for additional storage space. HOA amenities include resort-like pools w/spa and cabanas. The grounds are surrounded by parks, walking trails, tennis courts, tot lots, picnic areas & BBQ's. The Crossroads shops, dining, banks & LA Fitness are walking distance just across Barranca Pwy. Bike paths leads throughout Irvine to Newport Back Bay & Peters Canyon. Convenient to freeways, John Wayne airport, train stations and UCI. Excellent Irvine schools & Safe City Awards. No pets/no-smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Ladrillo Aisle have any available units?
3000 Ladrillo Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3000 Ladrillo Aisle have?
Some of 3000 Ladrillo Aisle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Ladrillo Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Ladrillo Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Ladrillo Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Ladrillo Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3000 Ladrillo Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Ladrillo Aisle offers parking.
Does 3000 Ladrillo Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Ladrillo Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Ladrillo Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Ladrillo Aisle has a pool.
Does 3000 Ladrillo Aisle have accessible units?
No, 3000 Ladrillo Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Ladrillo Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Ladrillo Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Ladrillo Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Ladrillo Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
