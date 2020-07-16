All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
30 Los Indios
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

30 Los Indios

30 Los Indios · No Longer Available
Location

30 Los Indios, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Welcome home to your newer construction FURNISHED Portola Springs home in Irvine! As you walk in you'll notice the gorgeous wood floors throughout the first level! On your left is your office or computer room including an executive desk for your convenience with views of your patio alcove equipped with patio furniture. The kitchen features an oversized island complete with bar stools, spacious cabinetry, built in newer appliances, upgraded fixtures, and bright concept with canned lights. The living room area is open from the kitchen and dining room area in an open floor concept with your comfy furniture set, coffee table, and flat screen TV set up for your enjoyment. As you walk upstairs, you'll notice the master bathroom on your right just before the entrance to the master bedroom. The master bath boasts a jacuzzi tub and separate shower with a huge walk in closet. The master bedroom is a great size and has a mounted flat screen TV! The remaining two bedrooms are roomy complete with drawers and desks of their own. Amazing extras include Nest thermostat, wifi controlled sprinklers, upstairs laundry room complete with washer and dryer, 2 car garage with shelves/racks, tankless water heater, HOA amenities, bbq grill in the backyard, and top rated schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Los Indios have any available units?
30 Los Indios doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 30 Los Indios have?
Some of 30 Los Indios's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Los Indios currently offering any rent specials?
30 Los Indios is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Los Indios pet-friendly?
No, 30 Los Indios is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Los Indios offer parking?
Yes, 30 Los Indios offers parking.
Does 30 Los Indios have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Los Indios offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Los Indios have a pool?
No, 30 Los Indios does not have a pool.
Does 30 Los Indios have accessible units?
No, 30 Los Indios does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Los Indios have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Los Indios has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Los Indios have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Los Indios does not have units with air conditioning.
