30 Los Indios

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Welcome home to your newer construction FURNISHED Portola Springs home in Irvine! As you walk in you'll notice the gorgeous wood floors throughout the first level! On your left is your office or computer room including an executive desk for your convenience with views of your patio alcove equipped with patio furniture. The kitchen features an oversized island complete with bar stools, spacious cabinetry, built in newer appliances, upgraded fixtures, and bright concept with canned lights. The living room area is open from the kitchen and dining room area in an open floor concept with your comfy furniture set, coffee table, and flat screen TV set up for your enjoyment. As you walk upstairs, you'll notice the master bathroom on your right just before the entrance to the master bedroom. The master bath boasts a jacuzzi tub and separate shower with a huge walk in closet. The master bedroom is a great size and has a mounted flat screen TV! The remaining two bedrooms are roomy complete with drawers and desks of their own. Amazing extras include Nest thermostat, wifi controlled sprinklers, upstairs laundry room complete with washer and dryer, 2 car garage with shelves/racks, tankless water heater, HOA amenities, bbq grill in the backyard, and top rated schools!