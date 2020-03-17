Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport courtyard parking garage

WOW - Panoramic view any direction you want to look. Quiet loction with tiled entry, newer sculptured berber carpet, decorator paint colors. Popular dual master suites downstairs. Upstairs features eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, large living room with raised hearth fireplace, step down den with wetbar. Enjoy the views from both the upstairs balcony or downstairs patio. Private gated front entrance with courtyard ideal for potted plants. Direct access garage plus a carport, both with driveways. Extra features include inside laundry and extra large storage area off downstairs master.