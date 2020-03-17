All apartments in Irvine
3 VERDE
3 VERDE

3 Verde · No Longer Available
Location

3 Verde, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
garage
WOW - Panoramic view any direction you want to look. Quiet loction with tiled entry, newer sculptured berber carpet, decorator paint colors. Popular dual master suites downstairs. Upstairs features eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, large living room with raised hearth fireplace, step down den with wetbar. Enjoy the views from both the upstairs balcony or downstairs patio. Private gated front entrance with courtyard ideal for potted plants. Direct access garage plus a carport, both with driveways. Extra features include inside laundry and extra large storage area off downstairs master.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 VERDE have any available units?
3 VERDE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 VERDE have?
Some of 3 VERDE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 VERDE currently offering any rent specials?
3 VERDE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 VERDE pet-friendly?
No, 3 VERDE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 VERDE offer parking?
Yes, 3 VERDE offers parking.
Does 3 VERDE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 VERDE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 VERDE have a pool?
No, 3 VERDE does not have a pool.
Does 3 VERDE have accessible units?
No, 3 VERDE does not have accessible units.
Does 3 VERDE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 VERDE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 VERDE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 VERDE does not have units with air conditioning.
