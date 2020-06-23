All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:08 AM

3 Swallowtail

3 Swallowtail · No Longer Available
Location

3 Swallowtail, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come and take a look at this beautiful brand new (better than a Model), two story attached single family. Over $100K in upgrades, just completed last year. Everything in this home has been renovated with the best quality material and tastefully done. Open floor plan over 1940 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath, main floor bedroom and bath, hi-ceiling in living room, separate family room open to kitchen, two fireplaces, laminated flooring throughout this home, gorgeous modern kitchen, and highly upgrades baths. New dual pane windows, upgraded electrical (dimmer switches), recessed lights, ceiling fan, large closets, and extra storage. There's nothing like it on the market in this area, walk-in distance to schools, shopping centers, and EZ access (minutes) to Fwys. Irvine Groves association offers: 2 pools, 2 spas, clubhouse and 2 tennis courts. Walk-in distance to Woollett Aquatics Center and Heritage Park Community Center including: OC Library, Athletic Park, Art Center, Classes, and Camps.

EXCLUSIONS: INCLUSIONS: washer/dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Swallowtail have any available units?
3 Swallowtail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Swallowtail have?
Some of 3 Swallowtail's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Swallowtail currently offering any rent specials?
3 Swallowtail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Swallowtail pet-friendly?
No, 3 Swallowtail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Swallowtail offer parking?
Yes, 3 Swallowtail offers parking.
Does 3 Swallowtail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Swallowtail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Swallowtail have a pool?
Yes, 3 Swallowtail has a pool.
Does 3 Swallowtail have accessible units?
No, 3 Swallowtail does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Swallowtail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Swallowtail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Swallowtail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Swallowtail does not have units with air conditioning.
