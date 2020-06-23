3 Swallowtail

Amenities

Come and take a look at this beautiful brand new (better than a Model), two story attached single family. Over $100K in upgrades, just completed last year. Everything in this home has been renovated with the best quality material and tastefully done. Open floor plan over 1940 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath, main floor bedroom and bath, hi-ceiling in living room, separate family room open to kitchen, two fireplaces, laminated flooring throughout this home, gorgeous modern kitchen, and highly upgrades baths. New dual pane windows, upgraded electrical (dimmer switches), recessed lights, ceiling fan, large closets, and extra storage. There's nothing like it on the market in this area, walk-in distance to schools, shopping centers, and EZ access (minutes) to Fwys. Irvine Groves association offers: 2 pools, 2 spas, clubhouse and 2 tennis courts. Walk-in distance to Woollett Aquatics Center and Heritage Park Community Center including: OC Library, Athletic Park, Art Center, Classes, and Camps.



EXCLUSIONS: INCLUSIONS: washer/dryer