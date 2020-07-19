3 Stardust

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

VIEW,VIEW,VIEW..FANTASTIC LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ON THE GREENBELT WITH A VIEW OF THE POOLS AND HILLS............This home has been redone for you!!!.....LIGHT & BRITE.. New Designer Paint, newer carpet..newer fixtures......Please appreciate all the hard work & the $$ that has been put into this home.......BUILT-INS......Property is clean & ready to move in.....Dramatic tri level.......Enormous CATHEDRAL CEILING living room with gas starter/ gas burning COZY fireplace ....Slider goes outside to the ENCLOSED FRONT PATIO....FORMAL DINING ROOM...........Family room/STUDY off the kitchen "GREAT ROOM"............Upstairs has master suite/ full bathroom-shower over tub...Second bathroom with shower for the second bedroom......NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT HEATER AND AC.. 2 car ATTACHED GARAGE/new garage door unit & GDO'S .........Wood blinds.....This is very close to the "TURTLE ROCK PARK" TENNIS COURTS & NATURE CENTER........MEADOWS ASSOCIATION has 2 pools and 2 spas.........AWARD WINNING-Irvine Unified schools. UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL, Irvine Valley College, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA. at Irvine...UCI.............Near WORLD CLASS SHOPPING....SOUTH COAST PLAZA, Nordstrom, Macy's, Saks Fifth Ave. IRVINE SPECTRUM outdoor WALKING AND SHOPPING center......Movie Theaters,,,,,restaurants...Shopping...Target, Nordstrom. & MUCH more....Ferris Wheel, Merry go round..... NEAR Newport Beach Fashion Island, Laguna Beach....Segerstrom Live Theater......Close to the#405,#73,#133,#241,#261,#5....HURRY