Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This wonderful Canyon Creek gated single family home is naturally well-lit and has recently been completely remodeled. It is located in one of the highest sought after communities of Northwood in Irvine. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a quite Cul-de-Sac with no back neighbors. It boasts a great room with custom built-ins, wood flooring throughout, 3 fireplaces (living room, family room, and master bedroom), white cabinet and white quarz countertop kitchen with build in island and walk in pantry. Both the front and backyards were professionally designed. It is close to the renowned Northwood High School and Santiago Hills Elementary School.