Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

3 Puerto

3 Puerto · No Longer Available
Location

3 Puerto, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This wonderful Canyon Creek gated single family home is naturally well-lit and has recently been completely remodeled. It is located in one of the highest sought after communities of Northwood in Irvine. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a quite Cul-de-Sac with no back neighbors. It boasts a great room with custom built-ins, wood flooring throughout, 3 fireplaces (living room, family room, and master bedroom), white cabinet and white quarz countertop kitchen with build in island and walk in pantry. Both the front and backyards were professionally designed. It is close to the renowned Northwood High School and Santiago Hills Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Puerto have any available units?
3 Puerto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Puerto have?
Some of 3 Puerto's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Puerto currently offering any rent specials?
3 Puerto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Puerto pet-friendly?
No, 3 Puerto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Puerto offer parking?
Yes, 3 Puerto offers parking.
Does 3 Puerto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Puerto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Puerto have a pool?
No, 3 Puerto does not have a pool.
Does 3 Puerto have accessible units?
No, 3 Puerto does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Puerto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Puerto has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Puerto have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Puerto does not have units with air conditioning.

