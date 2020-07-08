All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

3 Orchard

3 Orchard · No Longer Available
Location

3 Orchard, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Two story unit with No common walls. Zero Lot line puts all the yard on one side. Patio home detached is very rare style. NO PETS Master bedroom suite on second floor. High vaulted ceiling in Living room with overlook from master BR. Fantastic spacious sized living room with double door sliders onto exotic patio yard enclosed with Wrought iron gates just 4 years new. Home is remodeled inside and out. Kitchen is customized with stove on the end wall for extra functionality in this Family Style kitchen. Upgraded cabinets and Granite counters with island sink. Corner windows in dining area for view of patio yard. This room fits huge table is you like or can be furnished as a sitting room with loveseat an TV and smaller table. Living room is big enough for Dining ell with Formal Dining room table next to stairwell. Gas fireplace has been upgraded with Natural Stone too. Pergo wood flooring is beautiful and practical in ground floor and master BR. Two bedrooms on front of the house. One has double door entry if used as office or den. Full bath behind living room adjoining these two bedrooms. AMENITIES Galore INCLUDED ! RESORT Quality 2 pools and spas, 6 lighted tennis courts, basketball court, kids totlot, Workout Gym at no extra cost, Clubhouse for your big gatherings. Oak Creek Golf Course across the road for public play. New laminate flooring throughout except kitchen and bath tiled floors. Very modern and sleek color.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Orchard have any available units?
3 Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Orchard have?
Some of 3 Orchard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
3 Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Orchard pet-friendly?
No, 3 Orchard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Orchard offer parking?
No, 3 Orchard does not offer parking.
Does 3 Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Orchard have a pool?
Yes, 3 Orchard has a pool.
Does 3 Orchard have accessible units?
No, 3 Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.

