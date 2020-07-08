Amenities

Two story unit with No common walls. Zero Lot line puts all the yard on one side. Patio home detached is very rare style. NO PETS Master bedroom suite on second floor. High vaulted ceiling in Living room with overlook from master BR. Fantastic spacious sized living room with double door sliders onto exotic patio yard enclosed with Wrought iron gates just 4 years new. Home is remodeled inside and out. Kitchen is customized with stove on the end wall for extra functionality in this Family Style kitchen. Upgraded cabinets and Granite counters with island sink. Corner windows in dining area for view of patio yard. This room fits huge table is you like or can be furnished as a sitting room with loveseat an TV and smaller table. Living room is big enough for Dining ell with Formal Dining room table next to stairwell. Gas fireplace has been upgraded with Natural Stone too. Pergo wood flooring is beautiful and practical in ground floor and master BR. Two bedrooms on front of the house. One has double door entry if used as office or den. Full bath behind living room adjoining these two bedrooms. AMENITIES Galore INCLUDED ! RESORT Quality 2 pools and spas, 6 lighted tennis courts, basketball court, kids totlot, Workout Gym at no extra cost, Clubhouse for your big gatherings. Oak Creek Golf Course across the road for public play. New laminate flooring throughout except kitchen and bath tiled floors. Very modern and sleek color.