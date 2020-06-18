3 Lancewood Way

Amenities

Irvine University Park - ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME! University Park. Spacious Living room with fireplace & Tile Floor. Step inside and immediately will feel the open floor plan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Gas range. Newer Cabinets and Recessed lighting. Newer dual pane windows throughout. Updated bathrooms & Wood Flooring in both bedrooms. Private & Low maintenance front patio and backyard, great for BBQ & Entertaining the guest. Walk to Blue Ribbon schools including University Park Elementary, Rancho Middle School and award-winning University High School. Nearby trails, bike paths. Enjoy Association's lush greenbelts, pools, spas, tennis lots, BBQ’s and picnic areas. Close to many Restaurants, Shopping Plaza. Attached 2-car garage. Easy access to the 405 Fwy. Short drive to Irvine Spectrum, UCI and Newport Beach.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5685894)