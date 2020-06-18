All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

3 Lancewood Way

3 Lancewood Way · (909) 861-1311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Lancewood Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Lancewood Way · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Irvine University Park - ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME! University Park. Spacious Living room with fireplace & Tile Floor. Step inside and immediately will feel the open floor plan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Gas range. Newer Cabinets and Recessed lighting. Newer dual pane windows throughout. Updated bathrooms & Wood Flooring in both bedrooms. Private & Low maintenance front patio and backyard, great for BBQ & Entertaining the guest. Walk to Blue Ribbon schools including University Park Elementary, Rancho Middle School and award-winning University High School. Nearby trails, bike paths. Enjoy Association's lush greenbelts, pools, spas, tennis lots, BBQ’s and picnic areas. Close to many Restaurants, Shopping Plaza. Attached 2-car garage. Easy access to the 405 Fwy. Short drive to Irvine Spectrum, UCI and Newport Beach.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Lancewood Way have any available units?
3 Lancewood Way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Lancewood Way have?
Some of 3 Lancewood Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Lancewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
3 Lancewood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Lancewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 3 Lancewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Lancewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 3 Lancewood Way does offer parking.
Does 3 Lancewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Lancewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Lancewood Way have a pool?
Yes, 3 Lancewood Way has a pool.
Does 3 Lancewood Way have accessible units?
No, 3 Lancewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Lancewood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Lancewood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Lancewood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Lancewood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
