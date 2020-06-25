All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3 Georgetown.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3 Georgetown
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

3 Georgetown

3 Georgetown · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3 Georgetown, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Great Interior location across from University High School and UCI. 2 story town home, no one is above or below, 2 bedroom suite and 2.5 bath with spacious living space of 1480sf. Gated front Patio and enclosed court yard with maintenance free landscape. Living room has vaulted ceiling and fire place, Formal Dining room next to the kitchen. Kitchen has ceramic tile countertop with breakfast bar, good sized pantry with plenty of storage space. Passing through the kitchen, there is a private family room. 2 Bedrooms up each has their own bath with skylights. 2 car attached garage with direct access to the family room and kitchen. Columbia Square offers Pool, Spa, Tennis, Basketball, volleyball, beach volleyball courts. Walk to Schools, Parks and Campus Plaza Shopping Center. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Georgetown have any available units?
3 Georgetown doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Georgetown have?
Some of 3 Georgetown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Georgetown currently offering any rent specials?
3 Georgetown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Georgetown pet-friendly?
No, 3 Georgetown is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Georgetown offer parking?
Yes, 3 Georgetown offers parking.
Does 3 Georgetown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Georgetown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Georgetown have a pool?
Yes, 3 Georgetown has a pool.
Does 3 Georgetown have accessible units?
No, 3 Georgetown does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Georgetown have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Georgetown does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Georgetown have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Georgetown does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology