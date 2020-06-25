3 Georgetown

Amenities

Great Interior location across from University High School and UCI. 2 story town home, no one is above or below, 2 bedroom suite and 2.5 bath with spacious living space of 1480sf. Gated front Patio and enclosed court yard with maintenance free landscape. Living room has vaulted ceiling and fire place, Formal Dining room next to the kitchen. Kitchen has ceramic tile countertop with breakfast bar, good sized pantry with plenty of storage space. Passing through the kitchen, there is a private family room. 2 Bedrooms up each has their own bath with skylights. 2 car attached garage with direct access to the family room and kitchen. Columbia Square offers Pool, Spa, Tennis, Basketball, volleyball, beach volleyball courts. Walk to Schools, Parks and Campus Plaza Shopping Center. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.