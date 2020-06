Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WOODBRIDGE TOWNHOMES TRACT, IT IS VERY BRIGHT AND LIGHT HOME. 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA

PARKING SPACE IN FRONT OF HOME. WELCOME OPEN FLOOR PLAN, INVITATION LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE, OPEN DINING AREA,

OPEN AND SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH CHERRY WOOD COLOR KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, WOODEN FLOORING .

3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH ARE UPSTAIRS, MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET. LAKESIDE MIDDLE SCHOOL IS CLOSE BY.

NO PET, GOOD CREDIT A MUST.