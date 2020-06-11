3 Bayberry Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool bbq/grill garage

Remodeled and upgraded home with attached 2-car garage. Newer carpet, newer light balls, newer curtains, upstairs installed newer blinders, kitchen upgrades including a newer oven, newer counter top, newer backsplash, and more modern appliances. Newer upgraded bathrooms each have two vanities and shower/bathtub. Freshly designer painted throughout. Downstairs bedroom has a sliding door opens to the sunny back yard. The back yard faces to the south. You will enjoy California sunshine with privacy. Great location has no complained, close to I-405 freeway and I-5, supermarkets, banks, and shopping centers — award winning schools from kindergarten to high school close by this house. Less than 2 miles away from UCI! One bedroom down, three bedrooms up; newer A/C and heater. Newer Central air conditioning/heating, security alarm, vaulted ceilings, fireplace. Water filter system provided in the kitchen. The property has lots of storage spaces! Central location to community pools, spas, BBQ amenities, children playing ground, community club, and public library. Close to the county park, reserve park, and hiking trail.