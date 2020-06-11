All apartments in Irvine
3 Bayberry Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:29 PM

3 Bayberry Way

3 Bayberry Way · (949) 838-4379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Bayberry Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Remodeled and upgraded home with attached 2-car garage. Newer carpet, newer light balls, newer curtains, upstairs installed newer blinders, kitchen upgrades including a newer oven, newer counter top, newer backsplash, and more modern appliances. Newer upgraded bathrooms each have two vanities and shower/bathtub. Freshly designer painted throughout. Downstairs bedroom has a sliding door opens to the sunny back yard. The back yard faces to the south. You will enjoy California sunshine with privacy. Great location has no complained, close to I-405 freeway and I-5, supermarkets, banks, and shopping centers — award winning schools from kindergarten to high school close by this house. Less than 2 miles away from UCI! One bedroom down, three bedrooms up; newer A/C and heater. Newer Central air conditioning/heating, security alarm, vaulted ceilings, fireplace. Water filter system provided in the kitchen. The property has lots of storage spaces! Central location to community pools, spas, BBQ amenities, children playing ground, community club, and public library. Close to the county park, reserve park, and hiking trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Bayberry Way have any available units?
3 Bayberry Way has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Bayberry Way have?
Some of 3 Bayberry Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Bayberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
3 Bayberry Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Bayberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 3 Bayberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Bayberry Way offer parking?
Yes, 3 Bayberry Way does offer parking.
Does 3 Bayberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Bayberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Bayberry Way have a pool?
Yes, 3 Bayberry Way has a pool.
Does 3 Bayberry Way have accessible units?
Yes, 3 Bayberry Way has accessible units.
Does 3 Bayberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Bayberry Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Bayberry Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Bayberry Way has units with air conditioning.
