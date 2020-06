Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful property in great community. lots space in front entry deck with lots view area, once in the property is living room with warm fireplace, and dinning area. Beautiful Kitchen with granite counter, and lots cabinet spaces. Master Bedroom with a deck outside and dual closet. this property is in great area, near shopping, restaurant, UCI, and lots activity everywhere. you don't want to miss it.