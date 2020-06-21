All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 29 Cassidy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
29 Cassidy
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

29 Cassidy

29 Cassidy · (714) 261-5998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29 Cassidy, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3294 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous, Most popular "Carmel Plan 3", 5 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms inside Woodbury Village. This House Features Stunning Hardwood Floors Throughout the Whole house, plus New Carpeting on the Stairs. Fresh NEW INTERIOR PAINT. MAIN FLOOR Bedroom with adjacent Bathroom. An Office Space Downstairs. Great Room with Upgraded Fireplace Open to Chef’s Delight Kitchen Boasts NEW Refrigerator, Double Ovens, Upgraded Granite Counters, Tile back-splash, Built-in Microwave, Large Central Island, and Walk-in Pantry. The Master Suite hosts a Large Walk-In Closet, Relaxing Soaking Tub, and Large Shower with Glass Enclosure. 2 Spacious Upstairs Bedrooms have Ensuite Baths with Access to the Balcony. Convenient Upstairs Bonus Room has Custom Built-in Cabinet with door to close the room as the 5th Bedroom. The Separate Laundry Room comes with a Sink and Extra Space with Shelves for Extra Storage. Direct Access to the 2-Car Garage with Epoxy Floor and Built-In Cabinets. Low-Maintenance backyard with Elegant Fountain. Enjoy the resort-style Woodbury Community with 7 Pools, Heated Spas, 16 Parks, Sports Facilities, Clubhouse, Playgrounds, Barbecues. Walking Distance to Fabulous Jeffrey Open Space Tail. This home is just minutes from the Woodbury Town Center with Numerous Shops and Restaurants. Award- Winning Schools, Irvine School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Cassidy have any available units?
29 Cassidy has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Cassidy have?
Some of 29 Cassidy's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Cassidy currently offering any rent specials?
29 Cassidy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Cassidy pet-friendly?
No, 29 Cassidy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 29 Cassidy offer parking?
Yes, 29 Cassidy does offer parking.
Does 29 Cassidy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Cassidy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Cassidy have a pool?
Yes, 29 Cassidy has a pool.
Does 29 Cassidy have accessible units?
No, 29 Cassidy does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Cassidy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Cassidy has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Cassidy have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Cassidy does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 29 Cassidy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity