29 Cassidy

Gorgeous, Most popular "Carmel Plan 3", 5 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms inside Woodbury Village. This House Features Stunning Hardwood Floors Throughout the Whole house, plus New Carpeting on the Stairs. Fresh NEW INTERIOR PAINT. MAIN FLOOR Bedroom with adjacent Bathroom. An Office Space Downstairs. Great Room with Upgraded Fireplace Open to Chef’s Delight Kitchen Boasts NEW Refrigerator, Double Ovens, Upgraded Granite Counters, Tile back-splash, Built-in Microwave, Large Central Island, and Walk-in Pantry. The Master Suite hosts a Large Walk-In Closet, Relaxing Soaking Tub, and Large Shower with Glass Enclosure. 2 Spacious Upstairs Bedrooms have Ensuite Baths with Access to the Balcony. Convenient Upstairs Bonus Room has Custom Built-in Cabinet with door to close the room as the 5th Bedroom. The Separate Laundry Room comes with a Sink and Extra Space with Shelves for Extra Storage. Direct Access to the 2-Car Garage with Epoxy Floor and Built-In Cabinets. Low-Maintenance backyard with Elegant Fountain. Enjoy the resort-style Woodbury Community with 7 Pools, Heated Spas, 16 Parks, Sports Facilities, Clubhouse, Playgrounds, Barbecues. Walking Distance to Fabulous Jeffrey Open Space Tail. This home is just minutes from the Woodbury Town Center with Numerous Shops and Restaurants. Award- Winning Schools, Irvine School District.