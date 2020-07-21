All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

289 Follyhatch

289 Follyhatch · No Longer Available
Location

289 Follyhatch, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Welcome home to this beautifully designed and fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home featuring indoor-outdoor living with a wall of bi-fold doors that open fully to the outdoor patio - True California living. This home has everything you need to bring your suitcase and stay a little while or lease for one year or more. The attached 2 car garage allows you the convenience of entering your home directly with groceries or just for feeling more secure and private. Inside you will enjoy a handsomely designed kitchen with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops along with warm wood flooring throughout. The kitchen is fully stocked with everything but the food you bring. The living room is comfortable and elegant - perfect for relaxing or entertaining with friends and family. The three bedrooms are spacious and bright and the bathrooms feature a modern clean design. The area amenities are State of the Art with a “great lawn” area, sport court, bocce court, junior Olympic size pool with swim classes offered, spa, lounge, patio area, outdoor kitchen, clubhouse, and giant size play equipment for children to climb, swing, and jump on. Beacon Park is truly the community’s heart and hub of social and recreational activity. Available short term for a minimum of 31 days at $5,500 per month or for a year’s lease at $4,000 per month. Available after October 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Follyhatch have any available units?
289 Follyhatch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 289 Follyhatch have?
Some of 289 Follyhatch's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Follyhatch currently offering any rent specials?
289 Follyhatch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Follyhatch pet-friendly?
No, 289 Follyhatch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 289 Follyhatch offer parking?
Yes, 289 Follyhatch offers parking.
Does 289 Follyhatch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Follyhatch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Follyhatch have a pool?
Yes, 289 Follyhatch has a pool.
Does 289 Follyhatch have accessible units?
No, 289 Follyhatch does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Follyhatch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 Follyhatch has units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Follyhatch have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Follyhatch does not have units with air conditioning.
