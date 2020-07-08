280 Harringay

Amenities

Lovely three level row home located at the Parasol Park community in the award-winning Great Park Neighborhoods. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. One bedroom and one bathroom conveniently located in the first floor, great for guests. Second level features walk out balcony, spacious living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen, stylish granite countertops, large center island, stainless-steel appliances. Third level offers master Suite and one additional bedrooms. 2 car garages. Luxurious resort style community offers one of the most desirable living experiences for your family. Irvine Unified School District. Numerous community pools, spas, trails, parks, sports courts, kids play areas, and greenhouses located throughout the neighborhood. Perfect location for shopping, close to Woodbury Town Center and Irvine Spectrum. Easy Fwy & Toll road access. Move in ready!