Irvine, CA
280 Harringay
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

280 Harringay

280 Harringay · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

280 Harringay, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely three level row home located at the Parasol Park community in the award-winning Great Park Neighborhoods. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. One bedroom and one bathroom conveniently located in the first floor, great for guests. Second level features walk out balcony, spacious living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen, stylish granite countertops, large center island, stainless-steel appliances. Third level offers master Suite and one additional bedrooms. 2 car garages. Luxurious resort style community offers one of the most desirable living experiences for your family. Irvine Unified School District. Numerous community pools, spas, trails, parks, sports courts, kids play areas, and greenhouses located throughout the neighborhood. Perfect location for shopping, close to Woodbury Town Center and Irvine Spectrum. Easy Fwy & Toll road access. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Harringay have any available units?
280 Harringay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 280 Harringay have?
Some of 280 Harringay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Harringay currently offering any rent specials?
280 Harringay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Harringay pet-friendly?
No, 280 Harringay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 280 Harringay offer parking?
Yes, 280 Harringay offers parking.
Does 280 Harringay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Harringay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Harringay have a pool?
Yes, 280 Harringay has a pool.
Does 280 Harringay have accessible units?
No, 280 Harringay does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Harringay have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Harringay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Harringay have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Harringay does not have units with air conditioning.

