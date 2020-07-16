Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Irvine Woodbridge parks, pools and schools. Upgraded. 2 bedroom, 1 bath -

Upgraded. Irvine Woodbridge 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo.



Downstairs. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. 1065 square feet. One designated parking carport, additional parking on the property. New carpet. New Quartz counter top in the kitchen with stainless steel sink. New paint. Ceramic tile, ceiling fan. Shower/tub, toilet and sink in one room in one bathroom. Additional sink in other area near walk in closet. Washer/dryer hook-ups inside the unit. Newer central AC and Heater. Newer gas stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. New window vertical blinds. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Walk to schools, parks and shopping in Woodbridge. Enjoy all the pools and parks in Woodbridge. NO ANIMALS. NO SMOKING. 28 Woodleaf Irvine, CA. 92614

Please call Steve at 714-299-7102 or 714-557-1430. Also, please see our website for additional rental property at: www.cfginvestments.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4929701)