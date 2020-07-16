All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 28 Woodleaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
28 Woodleaf
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

28 Woodleaf

28 Woodleaf · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

28 Woodleaf, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Irvine Woodbridge parks, pools and schools. Upgraded. 2 bedroom, 1 bath -
Upgraded. Irvine Woodbridge 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo.

Downstairs. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. 1065 square feet. One designated parking carport, additional parking on the property. New carpet. New Quartz counter top in the kitchen with stainless steel sink. New paint. Ceramic tile, ceiling fan. Shower/tub, toilet and sink in one room in one bathroom. Additional sink in other area near walk in closet. Washer/dryer hook-ups inside the unit. Newer central AC and Heater. Newer gas stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. New window vertical blinds. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Walk to schools, parks and shopping in Woodbridge. Enjoy all the pools and parks in Woodbridge. NO ANIMALS. NO SMOKING. 28 Woodleaf Irvine, CA. 92614
Please call Steve at 714-299-7102 or 714-557-1430. Also, please see our website for additional rental property at: www.cfginvestments.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4929701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Woodleaf have any available units?
28 Woodleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Woodleaf have?
Some of 28 Woodleaf's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Woodleaf currently offering any rent specials?
28 Woodleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Woodleaf pet-friendly?
No, 28 Woodleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Woodleaf offer parking?
Yes, 28 Woodleaf offers parking.
Does 28 Woodleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Woodleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Woodleaf have a pool?
Yes, 28 Woodleaf has a pool.
Does 28 Woodleaf have accessible units?
No, 28 Woodleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Woodleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Woodleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Woodleaf have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 Woodleaf has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology