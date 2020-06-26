28 Fort Sumter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Location, Location! Luxury Turnkey home in Prestigious Northwood. Four bedrooms upstairs, guest half bath downstairs and two full baths upstairs. Upgrades throughout including, fresh designer color paint, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, wood flooring and fabulous travertine with tile inlays through the kitchen and large formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, slate stone back splash, and stainless appliances. Gorgeous windows and french doors welcome abundant natural light throughout the open floor plan. Laminate wood floors throughout upstairs. Large master suite with two closets and jetted tub and shower. Large vanity with double sinks and makeup counter. Three more large bedrooms boast walk in closets with Elfa shelving. Upstairs bathroom newly renovated including Floating sink vanity and large shower. Private back yard with high block wall, built-in BBQ, gas fire pit and soothing waterfall fountain in large patio plus manicured grass lawn. Two car garage with automatic door opener and direct home access, is clean as a whistle featuring new epoxy floors and so many storage cabinets. Desirable location directly across from association pool and tennis courts. Perfect home for families located in top rated award wining school district. No smoking, no pets. Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord Pays HOA dues. Text your email address to 626-215-7757 for application.