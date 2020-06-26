All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

28 Fort Sumter

28 Fort Sumter · No Longer Available
Location

28 Fort Sumter, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Location, Location! Luxury Turnkey home in Prestigious Northwood. Four bedrooms upstairs, guest half bath downstairs and two full baths upstairs. Upgrades throughout including, fresh designer color paint, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, wood flooring and fabulous travertine with tile inlays through the kitchen and large formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, slate stone back splash, and stainless appliances. Gorgeous windows and french doors welcome abundant natural light throughout the open floor plan. Laminate wood floors throughout upstairs. Large master suite with two closets and jetted tub and shower. Large vanity with double sinks and makeup counter. Three more large bedrooms boast walk in closets with Elfa shelving. Upstairs bathroom newly renovated including Floating sink vanity and large shower. Private back yard with high block wall, built-in BBQ, gas fire pit and soothing waterfall fountain in large patio plus manicured grass lawn. Two car garage with automatic door opener and direct home access, is clean as a whistle featuring new epoxy floors and so many storage cabinets. Desirable location directly across from association pool and tennis courts. Perfect home for families located in top rated award wining school district. No smoking, no pets. Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord Pays HOA dues. Text your email address to 626-215-7757 for application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Fort Sumter have any available units?
28 Fort Sumter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Fort Sumter have?
Some of 28 Fort Sumter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Fort Sumter currently offering any rent specials?
28 Fort Sumter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Fort Sumter pet-friendly?
No, 28 Fort Sumter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Fort Sumter offer parking?
Yes, 28 Fort Sumter offers parking.
Does 28 Fort Sumter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Fort Sumter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Fort Sumter have a pool?
Yes, 28 Fort Sumter has a pool.
Does 28 Fort Sumter have accessible units?
No, 28 Fort Sumter does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Fort Sumter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Fort Sumter has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Fort Sumter have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Fort Sumter does not have units with air conditioning.
