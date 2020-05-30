All apartments in Irvine
276 Radial
276 Radial

276 Radial · (909) 628-9100
Location

276 Radial, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3250 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
ceiling fan
alarm system
internet access
oven
refrigerator
House for Lease at exclusive GREAT PARK community (Larkspur) Estate . 5 Bedrooms (each one has its own full bathroom). There are 2 Master Suites (1 downstairs & 1 upstairs). There are 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 upstairs . Solar System included. All the bedrooms , Family room and Dinning room has Furniture (5 beds with night tables and lamps, sectional leather family room sofas and chair, 8 Leather chairs with a rounded table dining room, Internet router and extender (service not included). Nice stainless steel Appliances . Every bedroom has a remote control Ceiling fan/lamp (7).Full set of Custom windows's curtains . The backyard is approximately 60% of concrete matching Ca room concrete. Alarm System. Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 Radial have any available units?
276 Radial has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 276 Radial have?
Some of 276 Radial's amenities include stainless steel, ceiling fan, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 Radial currently offering any rent specials?
276 Radial isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Radial pet-friendly?
No, 276 Radial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 276 Radial offer parking?
No, 276 Radial does not offer parking.
Does 276 Radial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 Radial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Radial have a pool?
No, 276 Radial does not have a pool.
Does 276 Radial have accessible units?
No, 276 Radial does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Radial have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 Radial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 276 Radial have units with air conditioning?
No, 276 Radial does not have units with air conditioning.
