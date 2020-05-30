276 Radial

Amenities

House for Lease at exclusive GREAT PARK community (Larkspur) Estate . 5 Bedrooms (each one has its own full bathroom). There are 2 Master Suites (1 downstairs & 1 upstairs). There are 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 upstairs . Solar System included. All the bedrooms , Family room and Dinning room has Furniture (5 beds with night tables and lamps, sectional leather family room sofas and chair, 8 Leather chairs with a rounded table dining room, Internet router and extender (service not included). Nice stainless steel Appliances . Every bedroom has a remote control Ceiling fan/lamp (7).Full set of Custom windows's curtains . The backyard is approximately 60% of concrete matching Ca room concrete. Alarm System. Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED.