270 Streamwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Completely renovated upstairs unit, including new kitchen and vanity cabinets and granite countertops, new recessed lighting in cathedral ceiling living room and in bedroom. New tub and decorative porcelain tiles along tub wall. Beautiful granite mosaic backsplash in kitchen and vanity. New stainless steel kitchen appliances, including electric range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Newer carpeting throughout living room, bedroom and vanity area. Newer flooring in kitchen and bathroom. New ceiling fan and wall heater in bedroom. New lighting throughout unit. Combination a/c and heater in living room. Sliding glass doors leads out to a balcony. Sunny and quiet upstairs unit. Convenient assigned parking and additional storage in carport area. Plenty of closet space and large mirrored vanity area. Swimming pool nearby. Water and Trash included in the rent. No gas bill.