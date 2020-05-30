All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:38 AM

270 Streamwood

270 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Location

270 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Completely renovated upstairs unit, including new kitchen and vanity cabinets and granite countertops, new recessed lighting in cathedral ceiling living room and in bedroom. New tub and decorative porcelain tiles along tub wall. Beautiful granite mosaic backsplash in kitchen and vanity. New stainless steel kitchen appliances, including electric range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Newer carpeting throughout living room, bedroom and vanity area. Newer flooring in kitchen and bathroom. New ceiling fan and wall heater in bedroom. New lighting throughout unit. Combination a/c and heater in living room. Sliding glass doors leads out to a balcony. Sunny and quiet upstairs unit. Convenient assigned parking and additional storage in carport area. Plenty of closet space and large mirrored vanity area. Swimming pool nearby. Water and Trash included in the rent. No gas bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Streamwood have any available units?
270 Streamwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 270 Streamwood have?
Some of 270 Streamwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
270 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Streamwood pet-friendly?
No, 270 Streamwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 270 Streamwood offer parking?
Yes, 270 Streamwood offers parking.
Does 270 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Streamwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Streamwood have a pool?
Yes, 270 Streamwood has a pool.
Does 270 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 270 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 Streamwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 270 Streamwood has units with air conditioning.
