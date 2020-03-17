27 Whitewood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool tennis court

This is a totally beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom located in desirable University Park, Steps away from Irvine Main Library ,University park community center, and award winning University park Elementary school, Rancho middle school and Uni High, freeway, Fashion Island, South Coast plaza, Irvine spectrum and beach.

The bright and open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout . Formal living & dining room with entrance to quiet front courtyard. The open family room features a cozy fireplace and entrance to the backyard .

The kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and an island.

Master bedroom with high ceilings with walking closet, dual sink vanity, with a cozy fireplace, open up to private balcony.

private backyard is great for relaxing and entertaining and walking to the community pool,Tennis courts.