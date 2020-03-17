All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:21 PM

27 Whitewood Way

27 Whitewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

27 Whitewood Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
tennis court
This is a totally beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom located in desirable University Park, Steps away from Irvine Main Library ,University park community center, and award winning University park Elementary school, Rancho middle school and Uni High, freeway, Fashion Island, South Coast plaza, Irvine spectrum and beach.
The bright and open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout . Formal living & dining room with entrance to quiet front courtyard. The open family room features a cozy fireplace and entrance to the backyard .
The kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and an island.
Master bedroom with high ceilings with walking closet, dual sink vanity, with a cozy fireplace, open up to private balcony.
private backyard is great for relaxing and entertaining and walking to the community pool,Tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Whitewood Way have any available units?
27 Whitewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Whitewood Way have?
Some of 27 Whitewood Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Whitewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
27 Whitewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Whitewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 27 Whitewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Whitewood Way offer parking?
No, 27 Whitewood Way does not offer parking.
Does 27 Whitewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Whitewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Whitewood Way have a pool?
Yes, 27 Whitewood Way has a pool.
Does 27 Whitewood Way have accessible units?
No, 27 Whitewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Whitewood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Whitewood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Whitewood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Whitewood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
