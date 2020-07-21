27 WHITECLOUD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Detached home with fabulous location 'inside the Loop' near lake, lagoon, parks, pools, & schools. Quartz counter tops in kitchen and down bath, new flooring in living room, entry, dining room kitchen and down bath. Newer carpet (2013) and new wood floors coming. Interior to be fresdhly painted. Upgraded lighting. Faux wood blinds. Refrigerator included. Relax on large flagstone patio off family room. Woodbridge was recently rated as the Best Community in Otrange County by the OC Register and the Best Place to live in America by Parent's Magazine. Unmatched amenities: lakes for boating & fishing, pools (including salt water, pools, spas and waders for swimming, tennis, basketball, bike paths, playgrounds, sand volleyball, bocce, horseshoes, club house and more. Woodbridge was recently named the Best Community in Orange County by the Register as well as the Best Place in America to raise a family by Parent's Magazine. Irvine was again proclaimed the Safest City in America. It's schools rank in the top 2% in CA. Meadowpark Elementary is a Blue Ribbon School and Southlake middle school was just ranked as #2 in OC.