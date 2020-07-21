All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 27 WHITECLOUD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
27 WHITECLOUD
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

27 WHITECLOUD

27 White Cloud · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

27 White Cloud, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Detached home with fabulous location 'inside the Loop' near lake, lagoon, parks, pools, & schools. Quartz counter tops in kitchen and down bath, new flooring in living room, entry, dining room kitchen and down bath. Newer carpet (2013) and new wood floors coming. Interior to be fresdhly painted. Upgraded lighting. Faux wood blinds. Refrigerator included. Relax on large flagstone patio off family room. Woodbridge was recently rated as the Best Community in Otrange County by the OC Register and the Best Place to live in America by Parent's Magazine. Unmatched amenities: lakes for boating & fishing, pools (including salt water, pools, spas and waders for swimming, tennis, basketball, bike paths, playgrounds, sand volleyball, bocce, horseshoes, club house and more. Woodbridge was recently named the Best Community in Orange County by the Register as well as the Best Place in America to raise a family by Parent's Magazine. Irvine was again proclaimed the Safest City in America. It's schools rank in the top 2% in CA. Meadowpark Elementary is a Blue Ribbon School and Southlake middle school was just ranked as #2 in OC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 WHITECLOUD have any available units?
27 WHITECLOUD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 WHITECLOUD have?
Some of 27 WHITECLOUD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 WHITECLOUD currently offering any rent specials?
27 WHITECLOUD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 WHITECLOUD pet-friendly?
No, 27 WHITECLOUD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 WHITECLOUD offer parking?
Yes, 27 WHITECLOUD offers parking.
Does 27 WHITECLOUD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 WHITECLOUD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 WHITECLOUD have a pool?
Yes, 27 WHITECLOUD has a pool.
Does 27 WHITECLOUD have accessible units?
No, 27 WHITECLOUD does not have accessible units.
Does 27 WHITECLOUD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 WHITECLOUD has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 WHITECLOUD have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 WHITECLOUD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology