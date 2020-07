Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This immaculate home features two large bedrooms and two baths. The home has laminate wood flooring through out and tile in kitchen and dinning area. It has central air and heat. It is bright and airy and inside laundry. The community has pool, club house and picnic area perfect for family gathering and play. It is also conveniently close to schools, churches, shopping centers & restaurants, freeways access and walking distance to Irvine Valley college. Washer and dryer are included.