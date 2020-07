Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

beatifully upgraded, fully furnished and well maintained Northwoodwood home! All five bedrooms are upstairs. The whole house was freshly painted. This house also come with a good size pool, welcoming front porch entry. Award winning schools and close vicinity to shopping centers and freeways.