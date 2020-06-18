268 Lemon Grove

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled two story located in Orangetree Community. No one above or below. This home offers plenty of natural light through out, and TWO MASTER BEDROOMS with remodeled bathroom flooring, cabinets, quartz counter tops, Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen, inside laundry includes washer & dryer. Some features are: new interior paint, new carpet in bedrooms and stairs, laminate flooring down, new cabinets and quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy relaxing or eating Al Fresco in the lovely private patio. New dual pane windows and window coverings will be installed within 2-3 weeks. Great location close to the swimming pool and carport, Irvine Valley College, Oak Creek Golf course and restaurants, biking & hiking trails. Is in the Irvine School District highly rated schools.