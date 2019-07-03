All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
26 Winding Way
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

26 Winding Way

26 Winding Way · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

26 Winding Way, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Nestled in exclusive Villa Rosa community at Woodbury. Enjoy the IRVINE lifestyle in this fabulous, MOST POPULAR FLOOR PLAN Villa Rosa (Plan 3) home featuring 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and upstairs loft. Built in 2008 with a clean and well-planned 3,301 SqFt floor-plan with a main floor en-suite bedroom. Vaulted ceiling entry welcomes family and guests into this truly one-of-a-kind beauty. The elegant and cozy style will impress family and friends. Relax in the spacious formal living room with built-in wet bar. The kitchen opens to the family room to create the perfect family gathering space. Custom upgrades and features include: crown molding throughout, coffered ceiling in dining room, decorative ceiling trim, custom arches with molding, wainscoting, window casings, chair rails, Solatubes for natural light, plantation shutters/custom window coverings throughout, newer carpet, custom closets in all bedrooms, recently upgraded drip/sprinkler system, custom BBQ island in backyard with top of the line Lynx grill, motorized awning, custom wood/iron side gate, epoxy coating and custom built-in storage in garage, and so much more! HOA amenities include: clubhouse, parks, playgrounds, 8 swimming pool/spa areas, basketball court, and cooking areas. Conveniently located near Woodbury Town Center, 5 Fwy, and 133 Toll Road. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE! Don't miss this gem. More pictures and videos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Winding Way have any available units?
26 Winding Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Winding Way have?
Some of 26 Winding Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Winding Way currently offering any rent specials?
26 Winding Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Winding Way pet-friendly?
No, 26 Winding Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Winding Way offer parking?
Yes, 26 Winding Way offers parking.
Does 26 Winding Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Winding Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Winding Way have a pool?
Yes, 26 Winding Way has a pool.
Does 26 Winding Way have accessible units?
No, 26 Winding Way does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Winding Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Winding Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Winding Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Winding Way does not have units with air conditioning.
