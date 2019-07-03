26 Winding Way

Amenities

Nestled in exclusive Villa Rosa community at Woodbury. Enjoy the IRVINE lifestyle in this fabulous, MOST POPULAR FLOOR PLAN Villa Rosa (Plan 3) home featuring 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and upstairs loft. Built in 2008 with a clean and well-planned 3,301 SqFt floor-plan with a main floor en-suite bedroom. Vaulted ceiling entry welcomes family and guests into this truly one-of-a-kind beauty. The elegant and cozy style will impress family and friends. Relax in the spacious formal living room with built-in wet bar. The kitchen opens to the family room to create the perfect family gathering space. Custom upgrades and features include: crown molding throughout, coffered ceiling in dining room, decorative ceiling trim, custom arches with molding, wainscoting, window casings, chair rails, Solatubes for natural light, plantation shutters/custom window coverings throughout, newer carpet, custom closets in all bedrooms, recently upgraded drip/sprinkler system, custom BBQ island in backyard with top of the line Lynx grill, motorized awning, custom wood/iron side gate, epoxy coating and custom built-in storage in garage, and so much more! HOA amenities include: clubhouse, parks, playgrounds, 8 swimming pool/spa areas, basketball court, and cooking areas. Conveniently located near Woodbury Town Center, 5 Fwy, and 133 Toll Road. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE! Don't miss this gem. More pictures and videos coming soon!