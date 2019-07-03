All apartments in Irvine
26 Greenfield

26 Greenfield · No Longer Available
Location

26 Greenfield, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Beautiful Downstairs Corner unit Completely Remodeled top to bottom with Private Courtyard. Lots of light. Master Suite is on a separate hall from the other 2 bedrooms & bath. Enjoy all the Amenities of Woodbridge Village Assn which includes: 2 lakes, each with their own Lagoon & Beach Club, a dock facility to rent kayaks, canoes, sailboats & more. 24 tennis courts, 22 swimming pools, bike paths & many recreational parks. Excellent School District - Meadowpark Elementary, South Lake Middle & Woodbridge HS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Greenfield have any available units?
26 Greenfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Greenfield have?
Some of 26 Greenfield's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Greenfield currently offering any rent specials?
26 Greenfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Greenfield pet-friendly?
No, 26 Greenfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Greenfield offer parking?
No, 26 Greenfield does not offer parking.
Does 26 Greenfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Greenfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Greenfield have a pool?
Yes, 26 Greenfield has a pool.
Does 26 Greenfield have accessible units?
No, 26 Greenfield does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Greenfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Greenfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Greenfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Greenfield does not have units with air conditioning.
