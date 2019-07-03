26 Greenfield

Amenities

Beautiful Downstairs Corner unit Completely Remodeled top to bottom with Private Courtyard. Lots of light. Master Suite is on a separate hall from the other 2 bedrooms & bath. Enjoy all the Amenities of Woodbridge Village Assn which includes: 2 lakes, each with their own Lagoon & Beach Club, a dock facility to rent kayaks, canoes, sailboats & more. 24 tennis courts, 22 swimming pools, bike paths & many recreational parks. Excellent School District - Meadowpark Elementary, South Lake Middle & Woodbridge HS