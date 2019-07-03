All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

26 Belmonte

26 Belmonte · (949) 510-3933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Belmonte, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large and Spacious Northwood Home, on a Quiet Cul-de-sac Location. Fully furnished 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath cottage home located in the village of Northwood in Irvine. Large step-down Living Room and Formal Dining Room with Wet Bar. Newly upgraded Kitchen with Center Island opens into Family Room. Lovely curved staircase leads to the upstairs. Linen Closet Cabinets in Upstairs Hallway. All bedrooms located upstairs with great light. Extra spacious Master Suite with sitting area and en suite bathroom. Master Bath has Dual Vanities and Luxurious Shower. Master bedroom has Cal King Bed. Two rooms have queen beds and one room has two twin beds. Convenient two car garage! Located near many shopping districts and grocery stores. Close To award winning Irvine Unified Schools, Parks, And Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Belmonte have any available units?
26 Belmonte has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 26 Belmonte currently offering any rent specials?
26 Belmonte isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Belmonte pet-friendly?
No, 26 Belmonte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Belmonte offer parking?
Yes, 26 Belmonte does offer parking.
Does 26 Belmonte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Belmonte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Belmonte have a pool?
No, 26 Belmonte does not have a pool.
Does 26 Belmonte have accessible units?
No, 26 Belmonte does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Belmonte have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Belmonte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Belmonte have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Belmonte does not have units with air conditioning.
