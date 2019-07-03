26 Belmonte

Amenities

garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large and Spacious Northwood Home, on a Quiet Cul-de-sac Location. Fully furnished 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath cottage home located in the village of Northwood in Irvine. Large step-down Living Room and Formal Dining Room with Wet Bar. Newly upgraded Kitchen with Center Island opens into Family Room. Lovely curved staircase leads to the upstairs. Linen Closet Cabinets in Upstairs Hallway. All bedrooms located upstairs with great light. Extra spacious Master Suite with sitting area and en suite bathroom. Master Bath has Dual Vanities and Luxurious Shower. Master bedroom has Cal King Bed. Two rooms have queen beds and one room has two twin beds. Convenient two car garage! Located near many shopping districts and grocery stores. Close To award winning Irvine Unified Schools, Parks, And Shopping.