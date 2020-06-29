Amenities

Situated on a private cul-de-sac in the coveted community of The Summit at Turtle Ridge, 26 Arcade showcases approximately 2600 square feet of living space, luxurious upgrades include a new chef inspired kitchen- appointed with state-of-the-art Bosch appliances, chic granite counters, modern light fixtures, and much more. Enjoy four generous sized bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a recently renovated powder room, a formal living room with vaulted ceilings & crown molding and sun-filled dining room, great for family dinners. Outside enjoy the garden with a serene fountain or enjoy the in-ground fireplace & seating area, perfect for smores under the stars. Conveniently located to award-winning Vista Verde Elementary and the renowned University High with a wealth of community amenities including two resort-style pools, spas, and cabanas, playgrounds, private clubhouse, theatre room, hiking/biking trails, this one has it all!