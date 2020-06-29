All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

26 ARCADE

26 Arcade · No Longer Available
Location

26 Arcade, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
media room
Situated on a private cul-de-sac in the coveted community of The Summit at Turtle Ridge, 26 Arcade showcases approximately 2600 square feet of living space, luxurious upgrades include a new chef inspired kitchen- appointed with state-of-the-art Bosch appliances, chic granite counters, modern light fixtures, and much more. Enjoy four generous sized bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a recently renovated powder room, a formal living room with vaulted ceilings & crown molding and sun-filled dining room, great for family dinners. Outside enjoy the garden with a serene fountain or enjoy the in-ground fireplace & seating area, perfect for smores under the stars. Conveniently located to award-winning Vista Verde Elementary and the renowned University High with a wealth of community amenities including two resort-style pools, spas, and cabanas, playgrounds, private clubhouse, theatre room, hiking/biking trails, this one has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 ARCADE have any available units?
26 ARCADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 ARCADE have?
Some of 26 ARCADE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 ARCADE currently offering any rent specials?
26 ARCADE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 ARCADE pet-friendly?
No, 26 ARCADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 ARCADE offer parking?
Yes, 26 ARCADE offers parking.
Does 26 ARCADE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 ARCADE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 ARCADE have a pool?
Yes, 26 ARCADE has a pool.
Does 26 ARCADE have accessible units?
No, 26 ARCADE does not have accessible units.
Does 26 ARCADE have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 ARCADE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 ARCADE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 ARCADE does not have units with air conditioning.
