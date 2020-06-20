All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

2506 Nolita

2506 Nolita · (909) 569-7867
Location

2506 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
New Condo conveniently located near 5 and 405 Freeways, Irvine Business Complex, UCI,
John Wayne Airport and Newport Beach.
This two-bedroom single-story flat enters into the gourmet kitchen with center island, and opens up into a living area featuring a great room, dining room, and outdoor deck off the great room. The master suite and secondary bedroom come equipped with a walk-in closet. In addition, each home showcases Lennar's Everything's Included program. Home is equip with smart Honeywell thermostat and electronic RING doorbell. In unit stackable washer/dryer included in lease.
2 designated parking spots in gated parking garage. Window coverings and floor all upgraded . Enjoy amenities within the community including a swimming pool, playground, covered picnic area with barbecue grills, and large open spaces for personal recreational activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Nolita have any available units?
2506 Nolita has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2506 Nolita have?
Some of 2506 Nolita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Nolita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2506 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Nolita does offer parking.
Does 2506 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 Nolita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 2506 Nolita has a pool.
Does 2506 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 2506 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 Nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 2506 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
