Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
25 Willowhurst
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

25 Willowhurst

25 Willowhurst · No Longer Available
Location

25 Willowhurst, Irvine, CA 92602

Amenities

fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful house is a rare find that you will regret missing out on! With a great cul de sac location, it's quiet and away from the busy streets, making the house perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy peace. The house is just waiting to impress you with its spacious 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and huge backyard. You will immediately be attracted to the bright and cozy atmosphere that comes with the house, feeling your spirits lifted the second you step in. Spend your morning cooking in the gourmet kitchen, basking in the golden rays of sunshine, or snuggle up at night next to the stone fireplace, watching the bright flame flicker and burn. Enjoy a fun-packed afternoon in the built-in entertainment center, or share the joy with your friends in the professionally landscaped backyard just right outside. Surrounded by parks and libraries, this house has an optimal location that will make all your trips fast and convenient. Get ready to move in to your dream house today! (huge bonus room with full bath is being used as the 5th bedroom)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Willowhurst have any available units?
25 Willowhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 25 Willowhurst currently offering any rent specials?
25 Willowhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Willowhurst pet-friendly?
No, 25 Willowhurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Willowhurst offer parking?
No, 25 Willowhurst does not offer parking.
Does 25 Willowhurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Willowhurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Willowhurst have a pool?
No, 25 Willowhurst does not have a pool.
Does 25 Willowhurst have accessible units?
No, 25 Willowhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Willowhurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Willowhurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Willowhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Willowhurst does not have units with air conditioning.
