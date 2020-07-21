25 Willowhurst

Amenities

This beautiful house is a rare find that you will regret missing out on! With a great cul de sac location, it's quiet and away from the busy streets, making the house perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy peace. The house is just waiting to impress you with its spacious 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and huge backyard. You will immediately be attracted to the bright and cozy atmosphere that comes with the house, feeling your spirits lifted the second you step in. Spend your morning cooking in the gourmet kitchen, basking in the golden rays of sunshine, or snuggle up at night next to the stone fireplace, watching the bright flame flicker and burn. Enjoy a fun-packed afternoon in the built-in entertainment center, or share the joy with your friends in the professionally landscaped backyard just right outside. Surrounded by parks and libraries, this house has an optimal location that will make all your trips fast and convenient. Get ready to move in to your dream house today! (huge bonus room with full bath is being used as the 5th bedroom)