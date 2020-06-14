All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019

25 Villager

25 Villager · No Longer Available
Location

25 Villager, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

Incredible rental value of a single family residence with 5-bedroom 4-full bath, 3055 sq. ft, within walking distance to award-winning Hicks Canyon (K-5) and Beckman High school.Central located Northpark Square is within minutes of Orchard Hill School ( Junior high).Hardwood flooring throughout most of the house.A fabulous oversized family room with custom cabinets designed by former high-end cabinet designer just off the kitchen, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including center island and a walk-in pantry. Fireplace in the family room. Family room overlook the beautifully landscaped backyard.The downstair bedroom with build-in cabinets can be a prefect home office or a guest room.the down stair full bath also serves all the needs.Good size living room is next to the front door, Upstair separated laundry room with sink.Direct access two car garage, also features custom cabinets, upper storage racks and sealed floor.Friendly neighborhood, walking distance to the inside-tract park, community pool, close to everything: shopping, restaurants, Toll road, even Peter Canyon Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Villager have any available units?
25 Villager doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Villager have?
Some of 25 Villager's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Villager currently offering any rent specials?
25 Villager isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Villager pet-friendly?
No, 25 Villager is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Villager offer parking?
Yes, 25 Villager does offer parking.
Does 25 Villager have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Villager does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Villager have a pool?
Yes, 25 Villager has a pool.
Does 25 Villager have accessible units?
No, 25 Villager does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Villager have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Villager has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Villager have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Villager does not have units with air conditioning.
