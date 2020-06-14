25 Villager

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

Incredible rental value of a single family residence with 5-bedroom 4-full bath, 3055 sq. ft, within walking distance to award-winning Hicks Canyon (K-5) and Beckman High school.Central located Northpark Square is within minutes of Orchard Hill School ( Junior high).Hardwood flooring throughout most of the house.A fabulous oversized family room with custom cabinets designed by former high-end cabinet designer just off the kitchen, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including center island and a walk-in pantry. Fireplace in the family room. Family room overlook the beautifully landscaped backyard.The downstair bedroom with build-in cabinets can be a prefect home office or a guest room.the down stair full bath also serves all the needs.Good size living room is next to the front door, Upstair separated laundry room with sink.Direct access two car garage, also features custom cabinets, upper storage racks and sealed floor.Friendly neighborhood, walking distance to the inside-tract park, community pool, close to everything: shopping, restaurants, Toll road, even Peter Canyon Trail.