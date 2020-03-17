All apartments in Irvine
25 Birdsong
25 Birdsong

25 Birdsong · No Longer Available
Location

25 Birdsong, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy the Woodbridge lifestyle in this gorgeously remodeled and upgraded home. Immaculate 4 bedrooms plus a den/office, 3 bath home with Master and additional 2 bed downstairs. A private bedroom suite has been added on to a second level. This light and bright home sits inside the loop, on a Cul-de-sac with prime access to all award winning schools. The beautifully remodeled kitchen has a breakfast cove and formal dining room. A separate spacious family room with cozy fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Updated bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Stone paved private wrap around yard. Save on bills with the Tesla solar panels installed and is included in the rent. Newer Washer /Dryer/ refrigerator can be included for an addition $150 a month. Plenty of cabinet space inside, with pull down ladder and more storage in the garage. this home has so much more to offer. A MUST see. Close to Freeways and shops. You will have access to all the Woodbridge amenities which include two lakes with docks, two lagoons, 40 parks, 22 pools, 16 spas and tennis courts. Don't miss this great opportunity to live in Prestigious Woodbridge! Call or Text Veni Lanka 949-283-0018 for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Birdsong have any available units?
25 Birdsong doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Birdsong have?
Some of 25 Birdsong's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Birdsong currently offering any rent specials?
25 Birdsong is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Birdsong pet-friendly?
No, 25 Birdsong is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Birdsong offer parking?
Yes, 25 Birdsong offers parking.
Does 25 Birdsong have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Birdsong offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Birdsong have a pool?
Yes, 25 Birdsong has a pool.
Does 25 Birdsong have accessible units?
No, 25 Birdsong does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Birdsong have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Birdsong has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Birdsong have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Birdsong does not have units with air conditioning.
