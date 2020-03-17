25 Birdsong

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Enjoy the Woodbridge lifestyle in this gorgeously remodeled and upgraded home. Immaculate 4 bedrooms plus a den/office, 3 bath home with Master and additional 2 bed downstairs. A private bedroom suite has been added on to a second level. This light and bright home sits inside the loop, on a Cul-de-sac with prime access to all award winning schools. The beautifully remodeled kitchen has a breakfast cove and formal dining room. A separate spacious family room with cozy fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Updated bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Stone paved private wrap around yard. Save on bills with the Tesla solar panels installed and is included in the rent. Newer Washer /Dryer/ refrigerator can be included for an addition $150 a month. Plenty of cabinet space inside, with pull down ladder and more storage in the garage. this home has so much more to offer. A MUST see. Close to Freeways and shops. You will have access to all the Woodbridge amenities which include two lakes with docks, two lagoons, 40 parks, 22 pools, 16 spas and tennis courts. Don't miss this great opportunity to live in Prestigious Woodbridge! Call or Text Veni Lanka 949-283-0018 for a private showing.