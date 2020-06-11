25 Alondra

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Two Level Upgraded Single Family House with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 3 Car Garage in Amazing Northwood Neighborhood! Irvine prestigious Northwood Highschool. Vaulted living room connects with dinning room; Granite counter in bright Kitchen area open to breakfast area; Slider Opens to the

Private Serene Backyard; Powder room downstairs and separated laundry room. Upstairs Large Master has Wall of Closets w/Mirrored Sliders & Organizers. Beautifully Remodeled Master Bath has Vanity w/Custom Cabinetry Incl. Center Cabinet between Sinks, Granite Counter, Separate Oval Tub w/Custom Tile Surround, Custom Tiled Shower w/Glass Enclosure, Tile Floor. Another three secondary rooms upstairs. Secondary Bathroom has Vanity w/Granite Counter & Tub/Shower. Private Entertainer's Backyard has Colored Concrete Covered Patio, Raised Planters w/Lush Landscape incl.Roses. 3 Car Garage w/Apoxy Floor & Lots of Storage. Very close to Resort Style Assoc. Amenities-Pool, Spa, BBQ Area, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot, very close to Award Winning Irvine Schools. Close to Wooded Hicks Canyon Trail, Shopping & Parks.