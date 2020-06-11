All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:14 AM

25 Alondra

25 Alondra · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

25 Alondra, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Two Level Upgraded Single Family House with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 3 Car Garage in Amazing Northwood Neighborhood! Irvine prestigious Northwood Highschool. Vaulted living room connects with dinning room; Granite counter in bright Kitchen area open to breakfast area; Slider Opens to the
Private Serene Backyard; Powder room downstairs and separated laundry room. Upstairs Large Master has Wall of Closets w/Mirrored Sliders & Organizers. Beautifully Remodeled Master Bath has Vanity w/Custom Cabinetry Incl. Center Cabinet between Sinks, Granite Counter, Separate Oval Tub w/Custom Tile Surround, Custom Tiled Shower w/Glass Enclosure, Tile Floor. Another three secondary rooms upstairs. Secondary Bathroom has Vanity w/Granite Counter & Tub/Shower. Private Entertainer's Backyard has Colored Concrete Covered Patio, Raised Planters w/Lush Landscape incl.Roses. 3 Car Garage w/Apoxy Floor & Lots of Storage. Very close to Resort Style Assoc. Amenities-Pool, Spa, BBQ Area, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot, very close to Award Winning Irvine Schools. Close to Wooded Hicks Canyon Trail, Shopping & Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Alondra have any available units?
25 Alondra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Alondra have?
Some of 25 Alondra's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Alondra currently offering any rent specials?
25 Alondra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Alondra pet-friendly?
No, 25 Alondra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Alondra offer parking?
Yes, 25 Alondra offers parking.
Does 25 Alondra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Alondra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Alondra have a pool?
Yes, 25 Alondra has a pool.
Does 25 Alondra have accessible units?
No, 25 Alondra does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Alondra have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Alondra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Alondra have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Alondra does not have units with air conditioning.
